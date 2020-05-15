Mildred "Millie" Waseleski
Mildred "Millie" (Sobolewski) Waseleski, 86, of Poplar Mountain Road died Wednesday 5/13/20 at home. She was born in Gill on November 9, 1933, the daughter of Josef and Apolonia (Mikos) Sobolewski. Millie attended local schools in Montague and was a graduate of Turners Falls High School.

Millie was a bookkeeper at the Millers Falls Tool Credit Union, Waseleski Trucking and in the Assessor's Office in Montague.

She was enjoyed fishing with her husband, Charles Waseleski, Sr. who predeceased her.

Among her survivors, Millie leaves her son, Joseph and his wife Claude, whom were her main caregivers; and a granddaughter, Kathleen Nipper of California.

Besides he husband, Mille was predeceased by her son, Charles Waseleski, Jr., her sisters and brothers.

Because of current restrictions due to the pandemic, a graveside service will be held privately at Our Lady of Czestochowa Cemetery in Turners Falls.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Franklin County Sherriff's Office TRIAD Unit, 160 Elm Street, Greenfield, MA 01301 or to the Pioneer Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 329 Conway Street, Greenfield, MA 01301.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home. For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com.

Published in Recorder on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
