Rachel Agnes "Rae" Harris
Rachel "Rae" Agnes (Albert) Harris, 96, passed away peacefully in her sleep Tuesday, August 18, at Charlene Manor. She was born November 2, 1923, in Aldenville, MA, to Philomene and Francois Albert, both immigrants from Canada.

She graduated from Kearny, NJ High School and went on to work as a Chart Artist for Western Electric Company, where she met her former husband, Donald Harris, Sr.

Residents of Greenfield may remember her from Wilson's Department Store, or as an ER volunteer at Baystate Franklin during the 1980s. She also volunteered with the Ringwood, NJ Ambulance Corps and the Library in the 1970s, Rae loved bowling, ice skating, tennis, and having friends over to play Bridge and Canasta. She devoted much of her life to time spent with her children and grandchildren, raising a wonderful and successful family.

Rachel was predeceased by her parents; her two sisters; Claire Michaud and Annette Walker; and her daughter, Patricia Watts, of Colrain, MA. She is survived by five children; Donald Harris, Jr., of Gilford, NH; David (Grace) Harris of Virginia Beach, VA; Kathryn Harris of Belfast, ME; Michael (Laura) Harris of Waterford, CT; and Barbara Harris (Jeff Strube) of Buckland, MA. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

"What we have once enjoyed deeply we can never lose. All that we love deeply becomes part of us." Helen Keller.

Published in Recorder on Aug. 21, 2020.
