Raymond K. Gerrish, 70, of Grand Avenue, Millers Falls, died Wednesday 4/8/20 at the Cooley Dickinson Hopsital in Northampton from complications of the Covid virus. He was born in Worcester, MA on April 22, 1949, the son of John R. and Gloria (Rose) Gerrish. He graduated from Greenfield High School in 1967.



Ray started working for the Esleeck Manufacturing Company shortly after high school retiring in 2012. He was predeceased by his parents, his brother Phil and his best friend Steve. He worked hard and was a great provider for his family. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, history, tag sales, Rock music, travel and coin collecting. He was smart and ingenious; he always had the perfect "something" to fix whatever needed fixing. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and couldn't have been prouder of them. Ray will be remembered by most for his smile, quick wit, generosity and his willingness to give you his opinion, asked for or not.



Among his survivors, Ray leaves a daughter, Robyn Lamoureaux (Rick); two sons, Mark Gerrish and David Gerrish (Taryn); a brother, John Winn; five grandchildren, Alexandre, Lucien, Jessica, Eliza and Layne. Several nieces and nephews from coast to coast. Ray also leaves his beloved cat, Spike.



Funeral services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dakin Humane Society 163 Montague Rd. Leverett, MA 01054 or Eleanor Sonsini Animal Shelter 875 Crane Ave. Pittsfield, MA 01201.



