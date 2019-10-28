Sandy J. Miller Broderick died Saturday 10/26/19, at Northampton Care One in Northampton. She was born on December 8 in Greenfield, the daughter of William S. Miller II and Janet Miller Sweeney. She was a graduate of Greenfield High School and lived in Turners Falls for most of her life.
She lived the life she wanted. In the words of Sandy, "smoking cigarettes killed me." As our dear friend Steve Savinski always said, "case closed".
Survivors include son, Kyle Broderick, love of her life; son, Geno- mom always loved you; Richard Broderick; William Miller III; cousins, Michael and Donna; and her hospice nurse who was like a sister, Terry Manfredi.
Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VNA and Hospice of Cooley Dickinson, 168 Industrial Drive E #1, Northampton, MA 01060 or donate your time by helping someone.
