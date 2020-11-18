On November 15, 2020, Warren A. Lundin, fondly known as "Joe," passed away peacefully at home with his loving family by his side in Conway, MA at the age of 79.
Joe was the youngest child of Eric and Anna Lundin, born in Brockton MA. He grew up in Easton MA, graduated from Oliver Ames High School in 1959 and was married to his high school sweetheart, June A. Lundin (Dunn), for 59 years. Along with his wife, he leaves two daughters, Laurie Artruc and her partner Thomas Bailey of South Windsor, CT and Janice Warner and her husband Craig Warner of Conway, MA; six grandchildren, Sara Phaneuf and her husband Clifford, Erin Carson and her husband David, Jennifer Pallanck and her husband Adam, Timothy Artruc, Bradley Wallace and his fiancé Mikaela, and Eric Wallace; ten great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He also leaves his sister Helen Manson of West Bridgewater, MA and was predeceased by five sisters and one brother, Elsie Mara, Doris Pearson, Carl Lundin, Ella Porter, Carol Perrault, and Ruth Lundin.
Foremost, Joe was a family man and a proud member of Teamsters Local 653. He was also a talented handyman and avid outdoorsman. Joe loved the woods, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and camping with family and friends. He enjoyed traveling, going cross country twice and visiting Alaska several times. He was an enthusiastic member of the Cedar Gun Club in Hanson MA. Joe will be best remembered for his gigantic warm smile and his fun stories of all the people he met along the way; he never forgot a face.
Before moving to Conway, MA, Joe and June lived their retirement years in North Conway, NH. Joe was very involved with the Lutheran Church of the Nativity in North Conway and volunteered many hours to help the people in his community. He was a skilled woodworker and left many meaningful pieces to cherish.
Due to COVID, his service and celebration of life will be announced in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lutheran Church of the Nativity, 15 Grove Street, North Conway, NH 03860, or to Pioneer Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 329 Conway Street #2, Greenfield, MA 01301.
