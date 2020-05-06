Chad Allen Moore
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Chad's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHAD ALLEN MOORE, age 22, of Washington CH, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020 at 12:35 p.m. at his home. He was born on October 7, 1997 in Highland County to Chad Philip and Stephanie Merritt Moore. He was a 2016 graduate of Washington High School. Chad was involved in the Ohio Harness Horse Association, US Trotting Association, Fayette County Harness Association, and the Above and Beyond 4-H Club where he excelled in rabbits, hogs, and dairy calf. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, listening to music, playing football, and was an avid sports fan. Chad was preceded in death by his grandparents, Delbert Locey, Gene Winters, and Virginia Merritt; step-grandfather, Rick Ingoldsby; and uncle, Cody Moore. Survivors include his parents; brother, Kyle Moore; grandparents, Susan Moore, Philip Moore and his special friend, Peg Carson, Patti Locey, and Margie Sheridan; special friend, Hayley Stuckey; best friend, Kyle Garrett; and his beloved canine companion, Keisha. Also surviving are several aunts, uncles, cousins, and a host of friends. A graveside service will be held on Monday, May 11, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the Washington Cemetery with Danny Dodds officiating. The graveside service will be streamed live on Facebook. Please see the official Facebook page of Summers Funeral Home. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Record Herald from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Summers Funeral Home
223 W Market St
Washington Court House, OH 43160
(740) 335-6078
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved