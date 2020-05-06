CHAD ALLEN MOORE, age 22, of Washington CH, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020 at 12:35 p.m. at his home. He was born on October 7, 1997 in Highland County to Chad Philip and Stephanie Merritt Moore. He was a 2016 graduate of Washington High School. Chad was involved in the Ohio Harness Horse Association, US Trotting Association, Fayette County Harness Association, and the Above and Beyond 4-H Club where he excelled in rabbits, hogs, and dairy calf. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, listening to music, playing football, and was an avid sports fan. Chad was preceded in death by his grandparents, Delbert Locey, Gene Winters, and Virginia Merritt; step-grandfather, Rick Ingoldsby; and uncle, Cody Moore. Survivors include his parents; brother, Kyle Moore; grandparents, Susan Moore, Philip Moore and his special friend, Peg Carson, Patti Locey, and Margie Sheridan; special friend, Hayley Stuckey; best friend, Kyle Garrett; and his beloved canine companion, Keisha. Also surviving are several aunts, uncles, cousins, and a host of friends. A graveside service will be held on Monday, May 11, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the Washington Cemetery with Danny Dodds officiating. The graveside service will be streamed live on Facebook. Please see the official Facebook page of Summers Funeral Home. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com.
Published in Record Herald from May 6 to May 7, 2020.