Cherry LaVonne Fenton, 64, of Bloomington, Illinois and formerly of Washington Court House, Ohio and West Lafayette, Indiana, passed away at 7:20pm on Sunday, March 24, 2019 in her home, surrounded by loved ones.

Cherry was born April 26, 1954 in Washington Court House, Ohio to her loving parents, Clarence and Betty Everhart Jones.

Washington Court House is where Cherry was raised with her three siblings and best friends: Sally Ann Jones, Roxane (Keith) Noble and Jim (Deborah) Jones. It is also where she met and subsequently married the love of her life, Steven C. Fenton on May 9, 1980. On that day Cherry also gained another loving sibling, her sister-in-law Ann Fenton.

Steve and Cherry's life together was spent raising their three children: Cynthia DeJaynes, David (Kara) Fenton and Cassandra (Jeff) Ulrich. They will all remember her as the larger than life character who loved fiercely, sang beautifully and was always their number one fan.

Cherry worked hard throughout her life and had a successful career, but her most prized title was grandma. She is survived by 11 adoring grandchildren: Kabel DeJaynes, Elle DeJaynes, Bryce Fenton, Brytne Fenton, Dawson Fenton, Leyton Corbin, Jordon Fenton, Clayton Ulrich, Grace Ulrich, Colt Ulrich and Katie Ulrich.

We are happy knowing that Cherry has been greeted in heaven by her parents-in-law, Richard and Barbara Fenton and her son-in-law Paul DeJaynes.

Cherry's life was spent with amazing friends and family. Cancer may have taken her away from us, but it cannot take away the love and memories we have our sweet Cherry. Therefore, in lieu of flowers please send contributions in her memory to the .

A celebration fitting enough for the life of Cherry will take place at a future date in West Lafayette, Indiana and Washington Court House, Ohio. Notices will be sent as soon as arrangements are made.

