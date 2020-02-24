Deborah Noelene (Dalton) Stiffler, age 72, of Washington C.H. passed away on February 20, 2020 at the OSU Medical Center in Columbus.

Deborah was born June 1, 1947 in Bainbridge, Ohio. She completed her nursing degree 1992 and began practicing as a psychiatric nurse. She loved her family and enjoyed the time spent with them. She was an avid reader and lover of animals with interests in gardening.

Deborah was preceded in death by her parents, Noel Dalton and Louetta (Litteral) Turner.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Charles Eugene Stiffler; children, Lovonda Sue Stiffler, Albert (Vicki) Stiffler and Christal (Bradley) Downs; grandchildren, Payton Noelani Lopez, Kylie Madison Downs, Bradley Wayne Downs Jr. and Dylan Ray Cline; siblings, George (Marylou) Dalton, Joyce (Daniel) Storer and Robert (Melissa) Turner; as well as several nieces, nephews, and her many friends.

A funeral is planned for 1pm on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the Southside Church of Christ with Pastor Barry Pettit officiating. Burial will follow in the Washington Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Wednesday from 11am until the time of service.

