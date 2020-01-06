Dennis D. Brown, 81, of Washington CH passed away on January 5, 2020 at the Signature Healthcare Facility. He had been in failing health for some time.

Dennis was born on November 20, 1938 in Pittsburgh, PA to the late John J. and Elizabeth (Minch) Brown. He was a proud veteran of the US Army. After finishing his military service, he worked for the City of Washington Police Department until his retirement. Dennis had been a longtime member of the local Fraternal Order of Eagles and held memberships with both the VFW Post 3762 and the American Legion Post 25.

Dennis leaves behind his children, Kimberly Griffin of WCH and Lance Brown of VA; longtime companion, Mary Keaton; grandson, Harley Griffin; and a brother, Timothy (Alice) Brown; as well as, his many friends.

A service with military honors is planned for 7pm on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the Roberts Funeral Home with Pastor Keith Clary officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4pm until the start of the service. In keeping with his wish's cremation will take place.

