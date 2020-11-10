GARRY W. PRIEST, age 77, of Sarasota Florida, formerly of Greenfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at home with his wife Barb and daughter Amy by his side. He was born on August 3, 1943. He was preceded in death by his parents Richard and Helen Priest and five siblings. He is survived by his wife of 57 years Barbara Hamilton Priest and daughters Amy (Terry) Wheaton and Susan Priest, five grandchildren and two great grandchildren, sister Judy Thomas, brothers Frosty (Susan) Priest, Myron (Sharon) Priest. Garry had a career in the banking business in Greenfield, Washington CH, Sabina and Wilmington, Ohio. He proudly served in the Ohio National Guard, was a 53-year member of the Fayette Lodge #107 Free and Accepted Masons and had a passion for golf. Arrangements for cremation were entrusted to The Jennings Funeral Home of Sarasota, Florida. A memorial service was held in Sarasota FL.