Letha Ella (Massie) Frisby, 66 years old, a resident of Irving, Texas passed away on Friday, February 15th, 2019 at her home. Letha was born on December 4, 1952 in Gallipolis, Ohio to Margaret and Elo Massie. She was the fourth of four children. Letha was a devoted mother and grandmother.

Letha is survived by her children, David Frisby and Michelle Frisby Young, two grandchildren, Randy Hopgood and Ashley Young, her sister Jodi (Aloha) Killingsworth as well as great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

A committal service will be held to lay her to rest with her mother and father. The date will be determined in the coming weeks.