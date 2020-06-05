Nova Marlene Peck
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nova's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

NOVA MARLENE PECK, age 84, of Hillsboro, Ohio, passed away from this life on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 5:50 p.m. at the Laurels of Hillsboro.

She was born on November 3, 1935 in Morgan County, Ohio to Homer and Nellie Brothers Lautzenheiser. After graduating from high school, Nova began her career as a Home Health Aide. She had worked in Home Health until her retirement. Nova had been a member at the Bloomingburg Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed laughing, playing slot machines, and being with her family and friends.

Nova was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert Nathaniel Peck, whom she married in May of 1954; and siblings, Ada Carpenter, Glenna Leonard, Raymond Lautzenheister, and Leo Lautzenheister.

Survivors include her son, William LeRoy "Bill" (Amy) Peck; grandchildren, Nickole Leigh (James) Frump, and Dusty Jonathan (Sherria) Reno; and great-grandchildren, Nakai Frump, Atrayu Frump, Nickayla Frump, Madisyn Reno, Adilyn Reno, and Baby Girl Reno arriving soon. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

A private viewing will be held at the Summers Funeral Home and burial will take place at the Norwich Presbyterian Cemetery in Norwich, Ohio. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Record Herald from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Summers Funeral Home
223 W Market St
Washington Court House, OH 43160
(740) 335-6078
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved