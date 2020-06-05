NOVA MARLENE PECK, age 84, of Hillsboro, Ohio, passed away from this life on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 5:50 p.m. at the Laurels of Hillsboro.

She was born on November 3, 1935 in Morgan County, Ohio to Homer and Nellie Brothers Lautzenheiser. After graduating from high school, Nova began her career as a Home Health Aide. She had worked in Home Health until her retirement. Nova had been a member at the Bloomingburg Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed laughing, playing slot machines, and being with her family and friends.

Nova was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert Nathaniel Peck, whom she married in May of 1954; and siblings, Ada Carpenter, Glenna Leonard, Raymond Lautzenheister, and Leo Lautzenheister.

Survivors include her son, William LeRoy "Bill" (Amy) Peck; grandchildren, Nickole Leigh (James) Frump, and Dusty Jonathan (Sherria) Reno; and great-grandchildren, Nakai Frump, Atrayu Frump, Nickayla Frump, Madisyn Reno, Adilyn Reno, and Baby Girl Reno arriving soon. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

A private viewing will be held at the Summers Funeral Home and burial will take place at the Norwich Presbyterian Cemetery in Norwich, Ohio.