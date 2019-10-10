TONY J. NANCE, age 53, of Hillsboro, formerly of Washington CH, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 12:15 a.m. at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

He was born on January 28, 1966 in Fayette County, to Russell and Ingeborg Dallmeyer Nance. Tony was a 1985 Washington High School graduate. He was a long time employee at Kenworth in Chillicothe, where he truly enjoyed his job. He had previously been the owner and operator of Nance Concrete. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force for over five years. Tony enjoyed traveling, going to concerts, attending sporting events and supporting the Cincinnati Reds, the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Miami Dolphins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother Russell Eugene "Gene" Nance Jr.

Survivors include his daughter Kaylee (Ryan) Kelley, three grandchildren, Paityn, Remi and Reese, sister-in-law, Janie Nance, as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Summers Funeral Home with John Pfeifer officiating with burial to follow at the Washington Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 11-1:00 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com