William Elmer Davis "Bill" Davis III
1954 - 2020
William Elmer "Bill" Davis, III, 66, of Washington Court House, Ohio died Sunday, November 29, 2020, at 1:14 p.m. shortly after arrival at Fayette County Memorial Hospital. His death was sudden and unexpected.

Bill was born April 10, 1954, in Washington Court House, Ohio to William Elmer Davis, Jr., DVM, and Lora Lee Enslen Davis. He was 1972 graduate of Upper Arlington High School and received a Bachelor of Science degree in agriculture from The Ohio State University in 1978, where he had been a member of Alpha Gamma Sigma fraternity. He returned to Fayette County in 1999, from Columbus.

He was a retired farmer and also had been self-employed in several agriculture related businesses. He enjoyed raising cattle.

Bill had served as an escort for numerous Honor Guard, Inc. flights that transport U.S. military veterans to Washington, D.C. to see the memorial of the respective war in which they fought.

He was preceded in death by father in 1996.

Bill is survived by his wife, the former Dianne Hayes, whom he married June 6, 2006; a stepson, Christopher John Black and his wife, Kayla, of West Lafayette, IN; a step granddaughter, Brinley Black; his mother, Lora Lee Davis of Columbus; a brother, Jeffrey T. Davis, DVM, and his wife, Cindy, of Owensboro, KY and nephews, Christopher and Matthew Davis.

A private family service will be held at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House with burial to follow in the Washington Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Honor Flight, Inc., 4601 North Fairfax Drive, Suite 1200, Arlington, VA 22203 or online at honorflight.org.

www.kirkpatrickfuneralhome.com



Published in Record Herald from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
554 Washington Avenue
Washington Court House, OH 43160
(740) 335-0701
