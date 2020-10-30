Dolores Chrisphine Mendoza

Stockton - Dolores Mendoza was born on December 5, 1940 in Tracy, CA and went home to our Lord while surrounded by her family on October 22, 2020. She is survived by her husband John Mendoza, sons John and David Mendoza, her daughter Elaine Baumgarten, as well as her grandchildren, Nichole, John, Sophia, David Jr. Mendoza, Michael and Michelle Baumgarten and great-grandchild, Benjamin Tafoya.

In 1958, Dolores graduated from Stagg High School and started working at Newberys Store designing window displays. Shortly thereafter, Dolores met her husband, John Mendoza, at a dance and were soon married at St. Gertrude's Church in 1959. The two were a perfect team, and within a few years with a lot of sacrifice and hard work, formed J and D Rentals in Stockton CA. Over the course of 55 years they built a successful real estate business and bought Old Country Deli in 1982. On October 17, 2020, John and Dolores celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary.

Dolores was also a leader in her Catholic faith community of Presentation Church. She was editor of the Catholic Charismatic Christian newsletter for 30 years, a Eucharistic Minister for over 25 years, and fundraiser for the Cursillo Movement for over ten years. Dolores also loved to dance, travel, fish, garden, and read to her grandchildren; she was successful in whatever she put her mind to. During her retirement, she taught herself to play piano and create beautiful paintings. Dolores was also an amazing cook. Everyone loved her cooking; she never disappointed, and the grandchildren always looked forward to dinner at Grandma's!

Her family, and those she touched through her life and work, will never forget her wisdom, loyalty, and strength. She taught us that every single challenge in life is a learning experience, to stand strong and loyal with the ones you love, and never doubt our faith in our Lord Jesus Christ. Her wisdom and devotion to her children and grandchildren inspired degrees and success in the fields of law enforcement, teaching and lawyering. As Grandson John said in her last days: "She taught me everything". Her legacy and love will forever be in our hearts.

Visitation will be held on November 9, 2020 from 2:30pm to 7pm at De Young Shoreline Chapel, 7676 Shoreline Drive, Stockton, CA with a vigil at 6pm. Mass will be held on November 10, 2020 at 10am at the Church of the Presentation, 6715 Leesburg Place, Stockton, CA. Committal will follow at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery.



