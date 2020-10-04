1/2
James "Jim" Loveland
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James "Jim" Loveland June 14, 1949 - Sept. 6, 2020 James "Jim" Loveland passed away on Sept. 6th, in the ICU after a long battle in the San Joaquin General Hospital. He was 71 years old. Survived by his children Erin, Nathan, April, and Greg Loveland. Preceded in death by his parents Kathleen and James Loveland. Memorial service will be held at Park View Cemetery and Funeral Home, Manteca, CA., Oct. 21st, Wednesday at 1 pm. Floral donations are encouraged and appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Park View Cemetery and Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Park View Cemetery & Funeral Home
3661 E. French Camp Road
Manteca, CA 95336
(209) 982-1611
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Park View Cemetery & Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved