James "Jim" Loveland June 14, 1949 - Sept. 6, 2020 James "Jim" Loveland passed away on Sept. 6th, in the ICU after a long battle in the San Joaquin General Hospital. He was 71 years old. Survived by his children Erin, Nathan, April, and Greg Loveland. Preceded in death by his parents Kathleen and James Loveland. Memorial service will be held at Park View Cemetery and Funeral Home, Manteca, CA., Oct. 21st, Wednesday at 1 pm. Floral donations are encouraged and appreciated.



