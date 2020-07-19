John De Dios Barron 1935 - 2020 After many goodbyes from loved ones in the early hours of July 3, 2020, John De Dios Barron passed over into eternal life and the world lost a beautiful soul. Born in Santa Barbara, CA to Jose Maria and Catalina Bravo Barron in 1935. As a boy, John and his siblings moved and settled in Stockton, CA where he lived his entire life. He attended local grammar schools, Edison High and Stockton College and in 1958 graduated from College of the Pacific (COP) with his BA in Education with a Teaching Credential. All of his life, John was very focused on the achievement of his goals in higher education and his music. He worked his entire college years as a Psychiatric Technician at Stockton State Hospital, working the night shift, getting off work at 7:00 AM and then went straight to classes at COP. While at Stockton College he met the love of his life, Eleanor Lozano. They were married in 1956 and their union formed four beautiful children. Three boys and then finally a little girl. John was a sharp dresser who loved clothes. But his real passion was music. As a child, his household was filled with beautiful music from the mandolin as played by his father, Jose Maria. John loved all music. Latin, classical and Jazz. As a child he studied privately at his own expense. John was an amazing musician with trumpet being his primary instrument but he excelled at piano and had to know about all instruments as a music teacher. John played with many bands during his lifetime. He participated in Edison High School Band, Stockton College Band, College of the Pacific Band and the San Joaquin Delta Mariachi Band where he played with Mariachi Cali and Los Juilgueros. He also formed his own band Called Barron and Company in which his children performed. John played keyboards and piano, his eldest son, Chris played drums, Ben played guitar and Adam played Bass guitar. Georgiana studied voice and piano as an adult. As a youth, John would often sit in with local Jazz bands and began playing trumpet regularly with Pete Martinez Band and Los Elegantes. He traveled throughout the Central Valley bringing joy and forming strong bonds and friendships. John began his teaching career in 1958 with Stockton Unified School District where he taught music in a variety of schools throughout the district. He retired 43 years later in 2001. He loved his job with summers off and teaching music. He was also an excellent diver and tennis player. He was a lifelong learner and he was not afraid to try something new. Johnwas preceded in death by his parents and brother, Gilbert (Rachel). In 2006, his beloved eldest son, John Christopher passed away. John will be missed beyond measure by his son, Marcus(Sue) Benjamin Barron who went on to study music and is a classical guitarist virtuoso living in the Bay Area. Adam (Chantel) M. Barron who provided the excellent care John received at the end of his life. He worked full time and took care of his family. An excellent athlete, Navy Vet, chef and father. Adam raised 6 daughters. The first two daughters are from Adam's first Marriage to Carrie Lynch Barron. Daughter, Alexandra (Ryan)M. Wagner and Maggie Barron Gabriella Barron, Sophie Barron and step daughters Britney Ryan, Brenna (Scott) Campbell and daughter Grace. Daughter, Georgiana Barron and daughter Victoria of the Bay Area. Brother, Jose (Angie) Barron Jr. with children:Patricia, Linda and Joseph. Sister, Eleanor (Randy) Barron Druckery of the Bay Area. Nieces Julie Barron Chacon, Yolanda Barron and Melissa Vader Barron. He married into the Lozano family as a young man and he will forever be remembered as the young man who created lots of fun memories going swimming in the Old Green Hudson which was Nicknamed The Green Hornet. He also would take them to the park and they would eat watermelon at Mc Kinley Park. He was instrumental in teaching many nieces and nephews piano and trumpet. A private service will be held due to Covid-19 and a celebration of John's life will be held at a later date for all family and friends. Written by Leonora A. Barron, First Wife and Mother of his children and a LifeLong Friend.