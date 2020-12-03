1/1
Josephine Voight Alders
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Josephine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Josephine Voight Alders
July 10, 1924 - December 2, 2020
Josephine (Jo) was born to Fred and Doris Voight on Monte Vista Poultry Farm in Walnut Creek, CA. Jo graduated from Stockton High School and went to work at "the telephone company" before marrying Charles (Doc) Alders in 1949. She is survived by two daughters – Nancy Alders and Judy Alders and grandson Zane. Jo loved her family, her pets, and playing Liverpool Rummy with her card group. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister Mary and brother Allan. Thank you to the friends and relatives whose contact over the years was so appreciated. Thank you to all her caretakers at the end of her life. Jo requested no funeral service and asked that her ashes be scattered off the coast of Pacific Grove, CA. Park View Funeral Home, Manteca, is handling arrangements. Memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Park View Cemetery & Funeral Home
3661 E. French Camp Road
Manteca, CA 95336
(209) 982-1611
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Park View Cemetery & Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved