Josephine Voight Alders
July 10, 1924 - December 2, 2020
Josephine (Jo) was born to Fred and Doris Voight on Monte Vista Poultry Farm in Walnut Creek, CA. Jo graduated from Stockton High School and went to work at "the telephone company" before marrying Charles (Doc) Alders in 1949. She is survived by two daughters – Nancy Alders and Judy Alders and grandson Zane. Jo loved her family, her pets, and playing Liverpool Rummy with her card group. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister Mary and brother Allan. Thank you to the friends and relatives whose contact over the years was so appreciated. Thank you to all her caretakers at the end of her life. Jo requested no funeral service and asked that her ashes be scattered off the coast of Pacific Grove, CA. Park View Funeral Home, Manteca, is handling arrangements. Memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.