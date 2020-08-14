Kathleen Reyes June 12, 1948 -July 20, 2020 Kathleen (Kathy), 72 years old of Lathrop,CA, suddenly passed away in the afternoon of July 20, 2020 due to Covid-19. Kathy was born June 12, 1948 in French Camp, CA. She leaves behind her loving husband David Reyes of 51 years. Kathy is survived by her 3 children, Tammy Mastel (Ernie), Raquel Reyes (Manuel Gamez) and David Reyes II (Amalia). As well as 13 grandchildren Desiree, Nicole, Michaela, David, Davina, Jasmine, Ariana, Maryke, Priscilla, David III, Zavanah, Anthony and Giana. Also, 10 great grandchildren and her brothers Daniel Flores, Tommy Martinez and sister Isabel Lopez. Kathy married her grade school sweetheart David Reyes on June 23, 1969 and raised their children in Lathrop, CA. Kathy loved to travel and see the world in its nature. Her family and dog Guerita were everything to her. Kathy was a very admiring, inspirational and strong wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She was the kind of person that pushed you to do your best, she was someone who wanted to see you succeed. She was the life of the party; everyone she came across knew exactly what kind of free spirited person she was. She loved to dance anywhere she went with anyone who was in arm's length. She told it like it is and did it with spunk. Kathy had energy that will be missed deeply. Kathy's celebration of life will be announced at a later date.



