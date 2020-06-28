Paul Jacob Hauben 1932 - 2020 Paul Jacob Hauben passed away on June 24, 2020, one week to the day before his 88th birthday, with his daughters by his side. He served his country in the Korean War and earned his PhD from Princeton University, of which he was justifiably proud for the rest of his life. He became a professor of history and taught at the University of the Pacific in Stockton, CA, for over 25 years, earning Professor Emeritus status in 1994. He published two textbooks on the Spanish Inquisition and Reformation. Longtime Stockton Record readers will remember his many letters which that paper published over the years, articulating his passionate opinions on politics, always informed by his comprehensive understanding of how history shapes the present moment. Lifelong passions included ice cream and the Marx Brothers movies. He was preceded in death by his parents Sam and Adele; his former wife and mother of his children Janet; and his late wives Jeanne and Louene. He is survived by his partner, Shirley Dozier; his children Rachel Hauben Combs, John Hauben, and Karen Hauben; his stepson Tom Brown; his grandsons Samuel Combs, Erik Brown, Kirk Brown, Blake Brown, and Cort Brown; his sister Judith Overton; and his niece and nephew, Andrea Warriner and Matthew Roth. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul's memory may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or the James R. Popplewell Fund of the Valley Mountain Regional Center.