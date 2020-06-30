Valerie Denise Pollard 1953 - 2020 Valerie Denise Pollard, age 67, died on June 24, 2020 in Stockton, CA after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. In the last weeks of her life she was surrounded by all her family and many close friends. Valerie was born in Stockton, graduated from Stagg High, spent most of her adult life in Lodi where she raised her son Jamie. She moved back to Stockton several years ago with the love of her life, Paul. She worked in the grocery store industry before starting a career as a respiratory therapist and retired from St. Joseph's Hospital in 2014, after 25 years. She remained close to friends with her many co-workers from both careers. Val spent time enjoying life with Paul and their circle of friends and family. They loved going to Hawaii, attended lots of outdoor concerts, social events and benefits, Darian's football games and lived life to the fullest. She could throw a party with little notice and often did. She was fiercely fabulous. You could hear her exuberance before she walked in the room. She had a life long love of fun and her smile lit up the world. While she had great sadness with the loss of her son Jamie, her nephew Nick, and recently her sister Leslie, she also had great joy and deep bonds with her mother, sisters, and all she called family and friend. Valerie's family includes her partner Paul Maduena, mother Fern Leonardini (Andy), father Neil Pollard (Tracy), son Jamie Pollard (dec.), daughter-in-law Julie Pollard, grandchildren Devon Pollard (Alonso) & Darian Pollard, sisters Lisa Pollard (Andy Lagomarsino), Cheryl Chambers (Al), Leslie Ford (dec.; Bud, dec.), brothers Gregory Pollard, Austin Pollard, nieces Katie Jones (Zachary), Elisabeth Ford (Henry), Stacey Maynard (Leon), nephew Nicholas Ford (dec.), great nephews Maverick & Nolan Jones, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and longtime friends who were all precious to her. Val will be forever missed by all who knew and loved her and the mark she left on the world can never be equaled. A very special thank you to Dr. Aminder Mehdi and staff, and to Teresa Bavender, for all the extra care and love they gave Val during her illness. We are forever grateful. Services are with Cherokee Memorial Park and Funeral Home, visitation will be Wednesday July 1, 2020 from 12 noon until 4 pm at 831 Industrial Way, Lodi, CA. The funeral attendance is limited to immediate family by invitation only, due to current health protocol. It will be held Thursday July 2, 2020 at 1 pm in the Vineyard Chapel, 14165 N. Beckman Rd, Lodi, CA. There will be a brief graveside service following the funeral. A webcast of the funeral service will be available, please email us for the link: lisa-pollard@sbcglobal.net. Donations may be made in Val's memory to the charity of the donor's choice.
Published in The Record on Jun. 30, 2020.