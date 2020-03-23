|
|
Anita Gruberth
4/17/1928 - 3/18/2020
Delray Beach, Florida
Anita (91), passed while blessed with exceptional care and devotion within Trustbridge/Hospice By The Sea, Boca Raton, Florida, with daughter Susan Dieber at her side. Anita was the daughter of Elfreda and George Giesendorfer, of City Island, N.Y. She was formerly of Greenwood Lake, N.Y., with retirement spent in Deerfield Beach and Delray Beach, Florida.
She is survived by devoted daughter, Susan Dieber, of Delray Beach, Fl., daughter Kathi and husband Leon Comandi, of Bushnell, Fl., grandsons, Tom and wife Leanne Dieber, of Buffalo and Greenwood Lake, N.Y., Frank and wife Catherine Dieber, along with great grandchildren, Autumn, Frank, John, Ella, and granddaughter Alison Gruberth, all of Greenwood Lake, N.Y. Anita's son John Gruberth, daughter Linda and her son Christopher Jonigan, all predeceased her by several years.
Anita was a retired legal secretary for Proskauer, Rose, Goetz & Mendelsohn, of NYC, N.Y. She enjoyed life to its fullest, with travel, performing with New York Choral Society, gourmet cooking, crafting, boating and water sports in her beloved Greenwood Lake N.Y and Deerfield Beach, Fl. Of utmost importance was her worship and praise of Jesus at Calvary Chapel Fort Lauderdale, Fl.
Anita requested only memorial donations to Calvary Chapel (CCFL) or the local hospice of your choice.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020