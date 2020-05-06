Brenden Smith
Brenden Smith
March 22, 1984 - May 3, 2020
Formerly of Goshen, NY
Brenden Smith, 36, formerly of Goshen NY, passed away unexpectedly on May 3rd, 2020.
He is survived by his parents, Larry and Verina; brothers, Brett (wife, Stacy) and Evan (wife, Lindsey); niece, Brooklyn; nephews, Foster and Henry and numerous loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
Brenden loved the outdoors and spent his free time hunting, fishing, golfing and playing with his golden retriever, Brinks. He was very mechanically inclined and could take apart/fix anything. Brenden enjoyed being surrounded by his friends/family and was always ready to lighten the mood with a good joke. There are no words to express the sorrow felt by those he touched. He will be forever cherished and missed, but he is now by God's side and is whole again.
Due to the circumstances, a private memorial will be held at a later date.

Published in Times Herald-Record from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
