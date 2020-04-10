|
|
Charles H. Van Kirk
August 11, 1936 - March 29, 2020
Haddam, CT
Charles H. Van Kirk, age 83, husband of Patricia W. Van Kirk passed away peacefully on March 29, 2020 with his wife at his side. Charles was born on August 11, 1936 in Ellenville, NY to his late parents, Harold Thatcher Van Kirk and Helen Johnson Van Kirk.
Charles is survived by his wife, Patricia and their son, Tod Thatcher Van Kirk and his wife, Jill and grandchildren, Thatcher and Emily residing in Madison, CT; and daughter, Amy Van Kirk and grandchildren, William and Quinn residing in Fayetteville, NY.
Charles and his wife resided in Cornwall-on-Hudson before moving to the Saybrook at Haddam in Haddam, CT. Charles was a graduate of St. Lawrence University in Canton, NY, earning a Master's degree and later attending SUNY New Paltz, NY attaining his degree in Administration. He was employed by the Washingtonville Central School as a history teacher, department chairman, and lastly as an assistant high school principal. He retired in 1991.
He enjoyed time spent with family and friends especially at their cottage at Trout Lake in Hermon, NY, St. Lawrence County. The family would like to express their gratitude to the Saybrook at Haddam staff for their wonderful care and to his hospice nurses for their support during his illness.
Burial will be at a later date in DeLalb Junction, NY. St. Lawrence County. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to the or to a charity of ones own choosing.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020