Donna Mae Williams
April 22, 1961 - June 28, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Donna Mae Williams of Newburgh, NY passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the Montgomery Nursing Home in Montgomery, NY. She was 59 years old. The daughter of the late Leroy Sr. and Gloria (Taylor) Williams, she was born on April 22, 1961 in Newburgh, NY.
Donna worked as a food service worker for the Newburgh Enlarged City School.
She is survived by her sister, Kim Williams-Riley of New Windsor; brothers Robert A. Williams of Newburgh and Leroy E. Williams Jr. of Albany, NY; two sons and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Donna was predeceased by her sister Gayle Taylor-Faulkner.
Donna's family would like to give a special thanks to the Montgomery Nursing Home staff for their care and services.
A memorial service will be held at Brooks Funeral Home Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 12-1:30 p.m. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing as per NYS regulations. Due to mandated limited capacity, a wait time may be necessary. To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brooks Funeral Home
481 Gidney Avenue
Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 561-8300
