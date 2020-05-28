Dorothy T. Van Leuven
September 1, 1932 - May 26, 2020
Cornwall, NY
Dorothy (Dot) T. Van Leuven, of Cornwall, NY entered into eternal rest on May 26, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 87 years old. The daughter of the late Cecil Rhodes and Mildred (Larkin) Rhodes, Dorothy was born on September 1, 1932 in Newburgh, NY. Dorothy was married to the late Delford Van Leuven who predeceased her in 1978.
Dorothy was a wonderful mother and grandmother, always putting her family first. She loved country music and Jimmy Sturr, crossword puzzles, walks throughout Cornwall, sweets, watching the Yankees and spending time with her family. She will forever be missed and loved by all her family and friends.
Dorothy is survived by her sons: Delford "Rusty" J. Van Leuven of New Windsor, NY and Richard "Rick" L. Van Leuven of Dallas, TX; her grandchildren: Brandon D. Van Leuven and his significant other, Melissa Mead Papish of Brookfield, CT, Jacquelynn C. Van Leuven Stark and her husband, Joshua Stark of Cornwall, NY, Alexander Hackett of Walden, NY, and Bradley Martin of Loveland, CO; her great grandchildren: Alexandra G. Van Leuven, Bailey S. Van Leuven, Matthew J. Papish and Johannes C.R. Stark; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Due to the public health concerns of the Corona Virus (Covid-19), memorial services for Dorothy will be private. On behalf of the family, thank you for your understanding and support during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers the family would request donations be sent to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties, Inc., 800 Stony Brook Ct., Newburgh, NY.
Interment will take place in the family plot at Wallkill Valley Cemetery, Walden, NY.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences please go to www.Quigleybros.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 28 to May 29, 2020.