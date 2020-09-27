Fred A. St. John

September 22, 2020

Newburgh, NY

Fred A. St. John, 89 of Newburgh, NY, a maintenance Superior for the United States Postal Service, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Westchester Medical Center. He is the son of the late Ann and Robert St. John. Fred served in the United States Army of the Fifth Regimental Combat Team December 8, 1952 in Korea.

Fred is survived by his wife, Gloria M. St. John; three daughters: Linda Hedden and her husband, Donald, Kathleen Casaly and her husband, Jeff, and Rosie St. John; one son, Robert St. John; grandchildren: Tracy, Iarussi, Theresa, Depalma, Michael Hedden; Josilyn, Kaden, James Casaly; great-grandchildren: Adriana, Olivia, Vitalia and two nieces.

Graveside services with military honors will take place at 11 a.m., Wednesday September 30 at Bethlehem Cemetery New Windsor, NY (Corners of Rte. 94 & Jackson Ave.). A memorial service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, October 3 at Faith Baptist Church Montgomery, NY.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of Hudson Valley Funeral Home 845-562-4411.



