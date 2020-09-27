1/
Fred A. St. John
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fred A. St. John
September 22, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Fred A. St. John, 89 of Newburgh, NY, a maintenance Superior for the United States Postal Service, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Westchester Medical Center. He is the son of the late Ann and Robert St. John. Fred served in the United States Army of the Fifth Regimental Combat Team December 8, 1952 in Korea.
Fred is survived by his wife, Gloria M. St. John; three daughters: Linda Hedden and her husband, Donald, Kathleen Casaly and her husband, Jeff, and Rosie St. John; one son, Robert St. John; grandchildren: Tracy, Iarussi, Theresa, Depalma, Michael Hedden; Josilyn, Kaden, James Casaly; great-grandchildren: Adriana, Olivia, Vitalia and two nieces.
Graveside services with military honors will take place at 11 a.m., Wednesday September 30 at Bethlehem Cemetery New Windsor, NY (Corners of Rte. 94 & Jackson Ave.). A memorial service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, October 3 at Faith Baptist Church Montgomery, NY.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Hudson Valley Funeral Home 845-562-4411.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hudson Valley Funeral Home Inc
239 Quassaick Ave
New Windsor, NY 12553
(845) 562-4411
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hudson Valley Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved