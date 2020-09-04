Gaspero M. Tornatore
November 17, 1928 - August 30, 2020
Montgomery, NY
Gaspero "Gus" M. Tornatore of Montgomery, NY, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020, in Montgomery. He was 91.
The son of the late Joseph and Josephine Frisna Tornatore, he was born November 17, 1928 in Poughkeepsie.
Gus served as a Staff Sergeant in the United States Air Force from 1947-1951 and was part of the Hurricane Reconnaissance Team. He graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 1955 and retired as a material manager from IBM, Poughkeepsie, NY in 1990.
He was the widower of Frances Tornatore who passed away in 2002.
Survivors include his daughters, Nancy Tornatore of Sterling-Heights, MI and Michelle Tornatore of West Palm Beach, FL; granddaughter, Jennifer Rastigue and husband, Rich; three great grandchildren, Jacob, Richie and Lillian.
Along with his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Anna Tornatore.
Interment of ashes will take place in St. Peter's Cemetery, Poughkeepsie, NY.
In lieu of flowers, it is asked that donations be made to plant a tree with The Arbor Day Foundation, https://shop.arborday.org/trees-in-memory
, 211 N. 12th Street, Lincoln, NE 68508, In Gus's memory.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors. For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com