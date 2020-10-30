Ingrid Starr Novak

September 14, 1943 - October 29, 2020

Middletown, New York

Ingrid Starr Novak of Middletown, NY passed away peacefully at Kaplan Family Hospice Residence on Thursday, October 29 at the age of 77. She battled cancer for several years. Starr is survived by her children: Jill Kouri (Craig) of Chicago, Julie Novak (Eva) of Kingston, NY, Steven Novak (Tara) of Yellow Springs, OH; her grandchildren: Sophia and Joey Kouri and John and Josie Novak. She was predeceased by her husband, John.

Starr grew up in San Antonio, Texas and received her bachelor of arts degree in art from Trinity University. She also studied at the Art Students League in New York City. She painted in all mediums with a combination of expressionism and abstract style. She also taught young students as an instructor with the Stow (Ohio) Parks and Recreation Department and Middletown City Schools. In addition, she volunteered her time as a tour guide for Storm King Art Center and Sculpture Park. She won countless awards for her work, which typically focused on florals, landscapes and seascapes. She was a longtime member of the Middletown Art Group, as well as off-site Exhibit Coordinator and past vice president. Also an active member with the Garden Lovers Club, her and John's expansive home garden was often featured on the Hidden Gardens Tour.

Starr loved boating, swimming, good music, dancing, beach vacations and most importantly – laughing. She always lived life to the fullest and was a spirited optimist. She will be memorialized through a small private service.



