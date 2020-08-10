1/1
Jean W. Leap
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean W. Leap
November 6, 1930 - August 7, 2020
Otisville, NY
Mrs. Jean W. Leap, age 89, of Otisville, NY passed away peacefully on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Park Manor, Middletown, NY.
She was born November 6, 1930 in Astoria, NY the daughter of the late Walter Charbonneau and the late Katherine T. Ward Charbonneau.
Jean was lovingly married to Denis Leap for 53 years before his passing on January 19, 2002.
A family statement read: "Jean was the most loving mother and grandmother who shared her love of God with all". She was a bank teller at Key Bank in Otisville, NY for over 40 years. Near to her heart was being able to serve as Captain of Perpetual Adoration at St. Joseph's Church for several years.
She is survived by four children: Kevin Leap and his wife, Linda, Timothy Leap and his fiancé MaryAnn, Jeannie Beairsto and her husband, Andrew, Patrick Leap; eleven grandchildren: Kevin Jr., Jennifer, Ashley and her fiancé, Mike, Keri, Lauren and her husband, Phil, Peter and his fiancé, Amanda, Sean, Justin and Brendan; ten great-grandchildren: Deanna, Madelyn, Alyssa, Benjamin, Hailey, Philip Jr., Brendan, Michael, Patrick, Caitlin; one great-great granddaughter, Davina; sister, Marilyn Lambe and companion, Mary Galipeau. Also several nieces and nephews
Jean was predeceased by her son, Denis V. Leap and brother, Bob Charbonneau.
Visitation will be held at the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc., 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771 on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 2-4pm and 7-9pm.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's R.C. Church, 46 Ball St., Port Jervis, NY 12771 on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 10:00am. Burial will be at Holy Name Cemetery, Otisville, NY.
Donations in Jean's name may be made to St. Joseph's Church, 149 Cottage St., Middletown, NY 10940.
A special thank you from the family to all at Middletown Park for their love and care.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis.845-856-5191. For additional information, directions, or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 10 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gray-Parker Funeral Home
100 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
(845) 856-5191
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gray-Parker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved