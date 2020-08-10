Jean W. Leap
November 6, 1930 - August 7, 2020
Otisville, NY
Mrs. Jean W. Leap, age 89, of Otisville, NY passed away peacefully on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Park Manor, Middletown, NY.
She was born November 6, 1930 in Astoria, NY the daughter of the late Walter Charbonneau and the late Katherine T. Ward Charbonneau.
Jean was lovingly married to Denis Leap for 53 years before his passing on January 19, 2002.
A family statement read: "Jean was the most loving mother and grandmother who shared her love of God with all". She was a bank teller at Key Bank in Otisville, NY for over 40 years. Near to her heart was being able to serve as Captain of Perpetual Adoration at St. Joseph's Church for several years.
She is survived by four children: Kevin Leap and his wife, Linda, Timothy Leap and his fiancé MaryAnn, Jeannie Beairsto and her husband, Andrew, Patrick Leap; eleven grandchildren: Kevin Jr., Jennifer, Ashley and her fiancé, Mike, Keri, Lauren and her husband, Phil, Peter and his fiancé, Amanda, Sean, Justin and Brendan; ten great-grandchildren: Deanna, Madelyn, Alyssa, Benjamin, Hailey, Philip Jr., Brendan, Michael, Patrick, Caitlin; one great-great granddaughter, Davina; sister, Marilyn Lambe and companion, Mary Galipeau. Also several nieces and nephews
Jean was predeceased by her son, Denis V. Leap and brother, Bob Charbonneau.
Visitation will be held at the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc., 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771 on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 2-4pm and 7-9pm.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's R.C. Church, 46 Ball St., Port Jervis, NY 12771 on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 10:00am. Burial will be at Holy Name Cemetery, Otisville, NY.
Donations in Jean's name may be made to St. Joseph's Church, 149 Cottage St., Middletown, NY 10940.
A special thank you from the family to all at Middletown Park for their love and care.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis.845-856-5191. For additional information, directions, or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
.