Jery Hewitt
March 6, 1949 - November 21, 2020
Warwick, NY
Gerald Robert Hewitt, known to most as Jery Hewitt, 71, of Warwick, New York passed away suddenly on November 21, 2020. He will be greatly missed by everyone who was fortunate enough to have known him and his loving heart. Jery was born in Brooklyn on March 6, 1949 and lived in Queens until moving to Warwick 40 years ago. Jery was the son of the late Harry Jefferson Hewitt and Marjorie Potts Hewitt and step son of Vally Richter-Addo Hewitt. He is survived by his loving wife, Jennifer Lamb Hewitt, and their beautiful children, Harry, Kevin, Sam and Molly. He is also survived by his brother, Don Hewitt and his wife, Mary, as well as many nieces, nephews, close friends and extended family. He was predeceased by brothers, Steven and Peter.
Jery attended the State University of New York at Farmingdale and graduated with a degree in Food Science, which kicked off his commitment to being ecologically conscious in the use of renewable resources, well before it was in vogue. This inspired him to build, very literally, with his own two hands and those of friends and family, his home in the Hamlet of Edenville, in Warwick, New York.
Jery had a knack for storytelling, an amazing sense of humor and a secret interest in becoming a comedic actor. This led to accidental opportunities to perform in a variety of projects in and out of the film industry. In 1977, Jery helped George Willig climb the South Tower of the World Trade Center. His versatility was evident from his first feature film, the 1979 cult classic "The Warriors," with a standout performance as the leader of "The Baseball Furies".
Jery's career in film and TV tallied thousands of credits over four decades. He was one of the most well respected stunt coordinators in the business and a true legend in the film community having collaborated with Oscar winning directors including Joel and Ethan Coen, Jodie Foster and Mike Nichols. He was once described as "the thinking man's stunt coordinator," maybe that's why Dick Wolf trusted him to coordinate all 20 seasons of Law and Order and the 22 seasons thus far of Law and Order SVU. He knew how to make things happen in a seamless and magical way. His laser-focused attention to detail ensured the safety of those he was working with and allowed the precision of the moment to be captured on film with clarity and the true beauty of the story he was helping to tell.
Jery was honored to have worked on 14 of the Coen Brothers films and his efforts brought iconic moments to life from teaching Tex Cobb how to ride a motorcycle in Raising Arizona to sending his wife and collaborator for the past 25+ years, Jennifer Lamb, hurtling backwards into a snake pit in the remake of True Grit.
Jery had many interests and gifts to share with the world. He spent several years involved with Civil War reenactments including restoring an authentic 1857 12-Pounder Napoleon Field Gun. He also became a skilled hot-air balloon pilot, a joyous past time he shared with his brother, Don. In Jery's crystal clear blue eyes everything on the planet had a purpose and function. He had a fascination with the inner workings of anything mechanical and enjoyed taking things apart and rebuilding them. His kids would often hear him say, "If it ain't broke, fix it!" Jery enjoyed collecting antique Divco milk trucks which he maintained in working order. His most recent passion, second only to adoring his "first wife, Jennifer," was restoring his 1975 Unimog. Jery was also a man of good humor. When he was able to name the small street to the house he built in the woods, he did so fittingly; it's called "Soft Landings".
Jery was always and continues to be our star in the darkness.
On Friday, November 27, we will have a small gathering from 4:30-6:00pm at the Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home in Warwick to bid our farewells. We ask that you respect all Covid-19 protocols. This spring we will assemble many more to celebrate this great man and his bright light. Until then, and in the meantime, we are all held tight by your warm embraces, born out of your love for Jery, and for us. To you, we return that love. We are thankful for you and for getting to spend our lives with Jery.
If you would like to make a donation in Jery's name, he was quite fond of Beautiful People Sports, Adaptive Sports for children with Disabilities. Jery (no surprise there) was a frequent volunteer for them. Beautiful-People.us
Or to any local food pantry or near Warwick, New York.
