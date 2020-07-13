John C. Zonneveld
October 26, 1959 - July 10, 2020
Monroe, NY
John C. Zonneveld passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Friday, July 10, 2020 in Monroe, NY. He was 60 years old. Son of the late Andrew and Johanna Zonneveld, he was born in Queens, NY on October 26, 1959.
John was a beloved son, brother, husband, father, brother-in-law, uncle, and officer. He began his 31 years of dedicated service in the New York City Police Department in 1983, where his kind nature enabled him to positively impact the communities he served and the many people he worked alongside.
This work serendipitously brought about an encounter with the woman whom John would spend 31 wonderful years with. He is loved and missed by his wife, Rosaleen Zonneveld, and their four children, whom he meant the world to: John J. Zonneveld, Jeanne-Marie Zonneveld, Elizabeth Zonneveld, and Christine Zonneveld.
John is also adored and remembered by his sister, Andrea Polihrom and her husband, Philip; and by his brother, Peter Zonneveld and his wife, Cindy.
A respected and admired in-law, John is also fondly remembered by his father and mother-in-law, Joseph and Eileen Nash; brothers-in-law and brothers in blue, John (Donna) and James Nash; brothers-in-law, Thomas Nash, and Joseph Nash (Susan); sisters-in-law, Jeanne Maher (Daniel), Eileen Nash, Kathleen Fanitzi (Anthony), and Mary Meadow (Steven).
A much loved uncle, John will be greatly missed by his nieces and nephews: Katherine Polihrom, Alexandra Ward, Erin Zonneveld, Michael Zonneveld, Sarah and Meghan Nash, Alexandra, Victoria, and Daniel Maher; Joseph, Bryan, James, and John Nash; Christina and Anthony Fanitzi; and Nicole, Catherine, and Maureen Meadow. He was predeceased by his siblings, Michael Zonneveld, Stephen Zonneveld, and Ellen Emmert who is survived by her husband, Daniel.
John always remembered what matters most: family and friends, and the memories you create and share with them. His love for his many families - Zonneveld, Nash, and NYPD – persists in the stories they have of him, which they will cherish always. We ask that you honor his legacy by spending time with your loved ones and making happy memories.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Smith, Seaman, and Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 17th at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, NY 10950. Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.
Memorial donations may be made in John's name to Stephen Siller Tunnels To Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306 www.tunnel2towers.org