John P. Rogers
November 14, 1931 - March 24, 2020
Matamoras, PA
John P. Rogers, age 88 of Matamoras, Pennsylvania, passed away March 24, 2020 at Bon Secours Community Hospital, Port Jervis, NY. He was born on November 14, 1931 in the Bronx, New York, the son of Philip and Mary Raftery Rogers.
John proudly served our country with the U.S. Navy from 1951-1957. He was a member of the American Legion. John retired from the United States Dept. of Defense, U.S. Army Procurement Department in New Jersey.
He is survived by his brothers, Philip Rogers of Matamoras and Joseph Rogers and his wife, Rosemarie of Cary, NC; his sister, Mary Carlson of Nixa, MO; several nieces and nephews.
Due to the current health crisis with love and respect to John's family, private graveside services will be held Thursday, March 26, at St. Mary's Cemetery, Port Jervis, NY. Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2020