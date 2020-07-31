John R. Baldwin

November 27, 1944 - July 14, 2020

Orlando, Florida

John "Jack" Baldwin, 75, of Pine Bush, New York and Orlando, Florida passed away at home on July 14th, 2020. Jack was born November 27th, 1944 in Richmond, VA to the late John and Annette Baldwin. Jack's wife Patricia passed away last year. Patricia was the love of his life. Jack leaves behind his daughter, Wendy Baldwin Landolina and her husband, Alex. He had five grandchildren: Joseph, Anthony, Matthew, Benjamin, and Emily. His grandchildren meant the world to him and they were blessed to have such a loving grandfather. Jack prided himself as an avid International Pistol Shooting competitor. He loved to go to the movies, play pickleball, play golf, and write beautiful memoirs. In fact he wrote a special book for each of his grandchildren.

Jack is survived by his cousins, Bob and Janice Johnson, Richard (Champ) Gall, and Louis and Chris Napolitano. He is predeceased by his brother, Robert Baldwin.

Jack, along with his wife Patricia, started Baldwin Vineyards in the Hudson Valley, NY in 1982. He pioneered the fruit wine industry with his gifted wine making skills. Prior to that, Jack was a marketing research manager for Hoffman-LaRoche in Nutley, NJ and a professor at Montclair State University. Jack was one of the founding members of the Shawangunk Wine Trail. Jack and his wife Patricia developed a chapter of Les Amis Du Vin (Friends of Wine) which later become one of the most active chapters in New Jersey.

Jack was a brilliant, funny, creative, and loving man. He will be deeply missed by all who know him.

The family will have a private memorial in New York.



