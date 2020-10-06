1/1
June 10, 1948 - September 17, 2020
Mount Dora, FL - Formerly of Port Jervis, NY
Mrs. Kathleen C. Santiago of Mount Dora, FL and formerly of Port Jervis, NY died Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Advent Health Waterman, Tavares, FL following a brief illness. She was 72.
She was born June 10, 1948 in Port Jervis, NY the daughter of the late William E. Cleary and the late Patricia A. Conroy Cleary.
Kathleen married John R. "JR." Santiago on September 5, 1970 at Sacred Heart R.C. Church in Port Jervis and they were married for 48 years prior to his death on May 11, 2019. She was an Insurance Agent for Johnson & Conroy Insurance in Port Jervis, NY and in Florida she worked as n ESE Clerk at Treadway Elementary School. Kathleen was a past member of the Port Jervis Country Club and the Country Club of Mount Dora. She was a very supportive volunteer along with her husband for The Special Olympics of Florida.
A family statement read: "Kate was a wonderful mom, loving wife, grandmother, sister and friend. Her laugh was as infectious as her dance moves. She loved fiercely and lived life to the fullest. She was a caring woman and leaves behind many memories to be cherished. Although our hearts are broken, we take comfort knowing she is right where she belongs, back with the love of her life."
Surviving are her daughter, Sarah Green and her husband, Charles of Eustis, FL; sister, Maureen Cleary of Mount Dora, FL; granddaughter, Madalyn French; grandson, Coen French; brother-in-law, Richard Santiago and his wife, Luann of Tampa, FL; nephew, Damian Cleary and his wife, Moira of Poughkeepsie, NY; nephew, Richard Santiago of Tampa, FL; Also many aunts, uncles, extended family and good friends in both Florida and Port Jervis.
She was predeceased by her three brothers: Michael, William & Patrick Cleary.
A graveside funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family in St. Mary's Cemetery, Port Jervis.
Memorial contributions may be made to Special Olympics, 1915 Don Wickham Drive Clermont, FL 34711 or www.specialolympics.org
Arrangements by Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771, 845.856.5191
For additional information or to send a condolence note to the family visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 6 to Oct. 9, 2020.
