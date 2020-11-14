Peter Robert Herbst
August 26, 1944 - November 12, 2020
Marlboro, New York
Peter Robert Herbst of Marlboro passed away unexpectedly on November 12, 2020 at Montefiore St. Luke's in Newburgh, NY, with his wife of 53 years and his two children close by.
Peter was born August 26, 1944 in Rome, NY to Joseph G. and Margaret Drake Herbst, where he had a wonderful childhood despite the near loss of his mother to polio in the 1950s. Her courage in facing this disease helped him understand how life should be lived. Pete was the oldest of four children. His sisters are Patricia (Barry) Burke of Tonawanda, NY; M. Christine (Art) Blymiller of Clinton, NY and Barbara Sue (Jim) Banghart of Buckhead, GA.
In 1967, as an Army ROTC member, Pete graduated from St. Bonaventure University, Olean, NY with a BA in Business Administration. It was here in his final year that he met his future wife, Bridget Moore of Middletown, NY and they married soon after his basic training in Indiantown Gap, PA where he was commissioned a 2nd. LT. They proceeded to Fort Sill, OK where he received Artillery Training. Subsequently they were stationed at Fort Ord, CA where his first child, Jessica Anne was born in July of 1968. On the day of her birth he received his orders and was soon deployed to Vietnam where he was commissioned as a First LT. and served until Sept. 1969. On return Stateside he was in the Army Reserve for an additional three years. In 1972 he and Bridget had their second child, Peter Robert Herbst II.
Also following his return, Pete served as a New York State Trooper, owned a Pest Control business, and eventually became a Regional Safety Administrator at Yellow Freight Systems, Maybrook, NY where he stayed 28 years until his retirement.
Pete leaves behind his loving children, Jessica and her husband, Lonnie Thorn of Craryville, NY and Peter Robert Herbst II, Executive Creative Director, Jacksonville, FL. He also leaves behind his sisters-in-law, Marie Moore of Bronx, NY, Jeanie Zygmunt and her husband, John of Middletown, NY and Kathleen Crawford of West Hartford, CT; as well as nieces and nephews: Tommy, Joey, Aimee, Jeanette, Timmy, Kathy, Bridget, Katie, Alex, also Brandon and Dylan who called him "Grandpa Pete".
Pete enjoyed fishing and many happy days metal detecting with his friend Ed in the mountains of Sullivan County. He also worked a part time job at Manheim Auto Auction where he met some of the greatest friends he ever had. He loved the time he spent with these cherished pals and the laughter they shared.
Peter signed the back of his license and became an organ donor which gives his family great comfort. His cremation will be private and a celebration of his life will follow at a later date when we can all be together safely. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice
in his name.
Arrangements were entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home in Newburgh, NY. To leave condolences please visit www.Brooksfh.com
. We would greatly appreciate visitors to upload as many pictures and stories of Pete as they would like to.