Robert Wong

January 19, 1969 - July 29, 2020

Rock Hill, New York

Robert Wong, 51, resident of Rock Hill, NY passed peacefully with his beloved family on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the home of his brother, Jim, in Whitefish Bay, WI. He had endured a long battle with adrenocortical carcinoma.

Born on January 19, 1969 in Hong Kong, Robert grew up in Milwaukee and Sheboygan, WI, and has lived in New York for the past 24 years. Robert loved to travel with his wife and considered himself a foodie who reveled in trying different foods. He also enjoyed playing tennis, riding motorcycles, and cooking.

Robert served as President and CEO of Associated Mutual Insurance Cooperative, where he took great pride in working with the board and staff in growing and diversifying the company's book of business. He also served as Secretary/Treasurer of Cooperative Federal Credit Union as well as a board member of New Hope Community, Cornell Cooperative Extension Sullivan County, and the Workforce Development Board of Sullivan County.

Robert is the son of Puck Long Wong and Chi Fong Wong. He is survived by his wife, Yim Yee Choy (Ellen); his father; his siblings: Chris (Annette), Cherie (Duke), Debbie (James), and Jim (Kim), and many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews, including Athena, Anthony, Andrew, Ethan and Cameron.

Robert has donated his body to medical science and research, and a private family service will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.



