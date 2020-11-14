Rotena DuBois Nippert

November 11, 2020

Lake Katrine, NY

Rotena DuBois Nippert, 83, passed away quietly after a prolonged illness on November 11th in Kingston City Hospital. She was born in Newburgh in 1937 and grew up in Marlboro, NY, the daughter of the late Edith and John DuBois. She was very proud of her Huguenot heritage and that her ancestors settled New Paltz. After graduating High School in Marlboro she attended Cortland State Teachers College, earning a degree in Elementary Education and marrying Victor Nippert.

She was so proud of her children, Dr. Victor Nippert, Dr. Christina Nippert-Eng, Katrina Johnna Nippert and John Conrad Nippert and all of their families accomplishments. Long discussions of their many skills and awards were very common with anyone who asked about them. She also leaves behind 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

She substituted for ten years in the elementary schools of Kingston and then taught full time for 28 years at the Ed Crosby Elementary school. She was the last teacher having a piano in her classroom, where every day the kids opened the day singing the National Anthem and a few other songs that tied in with the subjects of the day.

She loved swimming, bowling, hiking and walking and playing her piano. She was also an avid professional soccer fan. She and her husband traveled extensively to all corners of the USA flying model airplanes in competition. She is the only woman to be voted into the Flying Aces Hall of Fame.

Tena also volunteered to work at the Town of Ulster Library and sat on the Library Board until she was unable to continue due to illness. She also taught bowling to children on Saturdays at the local Hoe Bowl, something she enjoyed very much as she watched them grow and gain skills until they were old enough for the adult leagues.

She was very active at the St. James Methodist Church, singing Alto in the Senior Choir, being director for the Children's Choir, teaching Sunday School and serving as the Church's Historian.

Tena had a warm and engaging personality, made friends very easily and always had a kind word for everyone, leaving a smile on everyone's face. She loved everyone and will be missed by all who knew her, especially her extensive family.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers any donations be sent to St. James Methodist Church, 29 Pearl Street, Kingston, NY 12401 for the Music Ministry and Outreach Programs.



