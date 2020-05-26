Sharon L. Hagemann
September 28, 1961 - May 21, 2020
Greeley, PA
Sharon L. Hagemann, 58, of Greeley, PA, passed away at home on Thursday, May 21, 2020. She worked as a Freelance Writer for The Herb Quarterly as well as other herbal related magazines.
The daughter of the late Stanley F. and Evelyn (Hallock) Hamilton, she was born on September 28, 1961 in Port Jervis, NY. She was married to Jay Kaufman.
Sharon leaves behind her husband, Jay Kaufman; daughter, Natasha Wallace of Matamoras, PA; son-in-law, Derek Wallace of Matamoras, PA; brother, Daniel Hamilton of Great Falls, MT; sister, Rebecca Larter of Charlotte, NC; grandchildren, Evan Wallace, Jake Wallace and Drew Wallace, all of Matamoras, PA and aunt, Marjorie Hallock of Matamoras, PA.
She was preceded in death by her late husband, Ronald Hagemann.
Cremation was private at convenience to the family at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford Twp., PA 18337.
Memorial donations may be made in honor of Sharon to the Pike County Human Society, PO Box 255, Milford, PA 18337.
Arrangements were made by Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W. Harford Street, Milford, PA 18337 (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 26 to May 29, 2020.