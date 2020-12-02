1/
Robert Cecil Cook
BEULAH-Robert Cecil Cook, 78, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Munson Medical Hospital, in Traverse City. He was born on October 1, 1942, the son of Cecil and Lillian (Orr) Cook.

Robert enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served his country, until he was honorably discharged. He worked many years as a regulator of taxes for the State of Michigan. In his spare time, he enjoyed time spent outdoors. He was an avid snowmobiler, enjoyed hunting, and loved to golf.

He is survived by: his brother, Donald (Karen) Cook; his nieces, Julie Hall and Kelly Cook; and his great nephews, Jerred and Mason Hall. The family would like to give a special thanks to Beverly (Orr) Johnson for all of her help.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation has taken place and a graveside service will be held in the spring at Joyfield Township Cemetery.

The Bennett-Barz Funeral Home, in Beulah, is in charge of arrangements.



Published in Benzie County Record Patriot on Dec. 2, 2020.
