FRANKFORT -- Thomas "Tom" Nelson Zatkovic, 71, died unexpectedly April 20.He was born to the late Thomas and Lorraine (Nelson, Hollenbeck) Zatkovic, on Nov. 18, 1948, in Owosso, Michigan.He spent his early years there growing up with family and friends, until the divorce of his parents at age 13. Tom was then relocated to Frankfort with his mother and younger brother. A short time later, Keith Hollenbeck asked Tom's permission to marry his mother. It was upon that foundation of respect that Tom and his brother became an instant part of the Hollenbeck family.At a young age, Tom was destined to become an engineer. His mother fondly shared stories of trying to make toast in the morning, only to find that Tom had stayed up all night in his room disassembling the toaster just to see if he could put it back together. Soon after, she walked into his bedroom to find the telephone disassembled, but fully functional the next day. His life began with a curiosity to learn and understand. In high school, he developed life-long friendships and would later marry the love of his life, Cheryl Dilley. Tom went on to graduate from Michigan Technological University with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. He was relentless in pursuing a job with Luedtke Engineering during his summer break from college. Duke Luedtke, the founder of the company, finally agreed, "Give that kid a job" which began his 50-year career working with three generations of the Luedtke family. He knew the Great Lakes inside and out and took great pride in his job as General Superintendent. Tom was known in the company as a driving force in advocating for education and technology. He pushed people to educate themselves even in adulthood stating that, "the minute you stop learning is the minute you become old." He was constantly challenging, even himself, to continue to learn. During his career, he studied to become a licensed pilot, a U.S. Coast Guard Designated Examiner for towing vessel licenses, OUTV Captain with radar and towing endorsements, and a HYPACK certified hydrographic surveyor. He was passionately involved in his community serving on the board of BLUA, the board of the Sons of the American Legion, as a member of the Masonic Lodge, and as a member of The Shriner's. In his spare time, he has enjoyed many hobbies, including sailing with his family, hang-gliding, camping, biking, golfing, riding his motorcycle, even to Sturgis, South Dakota, and most recently, playing in poker leagues with friends. He was a man of his word, with a passion for life. Whatever he did, he did with his whole heart and mind.Tom loved sports and his family. He and Cheryl traveled all over the United States, preferably by car, to experience every new area by walking and biking together. A die-hard Lions and Pistons fan, Tom felt Detroit was like a second home and an opportunity to spend time with the entire family. Thanksgivings were always spent at the Detroit parade and the football game, with an unshakable faith that the Lions would win. Beyond professional sports, there was no bigger thrill than traveling to watch his own children, and eventually even his grandchildren, play sports. He loved his role as their biggest fan.Tom touched the lives of so many people, encouraging and believing in each person's ability to live their best life. He will be deeply missed by his family and his many friends, especially those friendships he made at the American Legion, including his partner in crime, Mayor Dan.Tom is survived by his wife of 52 years, Cheryl; brothers, Lee Zatkovic and Kevin Hollenbeck; his children, Thomas (Tricia) Zatkovic, Holly Zatkovic, April (Griffin) Cypher, and Sheryl Zatkovic; grandchildren, Ricky, Alisha, Jessica, Brenna, Kaitlyn and Mason; nephews and niece, Kameron (Sara), Kolten and Kassidy Hollenbeck; three great-grandchildren and many cousins and dear family friends.



