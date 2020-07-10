Alejandra Chavez Gonzalez, 84, fell asleep in the arms of our Lord on Wednesday, July 08, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on January 03, 1936 in Tivoli, Texas to Catarino Chavez and Mercedes De La Rosa Chavez. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who enjoyed playing bingo, loved to dance, family gatherings and had a special altar in her home where she often prayed for all in need. She will be dearly missed by all the lives she touched.



Alejandra goes home to the Lord to reunite with her parents; infant sister, Baby Chavez; five brothers, Rodolfo, Ramon, Jose Angel "Smiley" Alfredo, Robert Chavez; and her grandson, David Pena.



The family she leaves behind to cherish her loving memory is her husband of 61 years, Jose F. Gonzalez; her children, Ofelia Cobarruvias, Ofilia Cobarruvias (Art) Juarez, Oralia ( Robert L. Sr.,) Pena, and Martin "Marty" ( Renee) Cobarruvias. Two sisters, Amelia (The Late Juan) Cavazos, and Anita (Epifanio) Barrera. She was blessed with 6 grandchildren, Christina Salinas, Joey Juarez, Adrianna Moreno, Robert L. Pena, Jr., Anson Cobarruvias and Sophia Cobarruvias; 6 great-grandchildren, Rhianna Salinas, Rakelle Salinas, Jonathan Moreno, Amy Moreno, Nathan Moreno, Christopher Pena and loved by her numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.



On behalf of her loving daughter, Ofilia Juarez, she would like to thank her dad Jose, and siblings, Ofelia, Oralia and Marty for loving and caring for mom unconditionally especially in her final days. May God bless you abundantly for all your heartfelt sacrifices over the years.



A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at St. Anthony's Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.



Pallbearers in her honor will be Joey Juarez, Robert L. Pena, Jr., Anson Cobarruvias, Richard Barrera, Johnny Cavazos, Jr., Art Juarez, Robert L. Pena, Sr., and Eulises Moreno.



