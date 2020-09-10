Jeanette Faye Brown
Jeanette Faye Brown, age 76, formerly of Redding, California and currently of McKinney, Texas, passed away on September 3, 2020. She is preceded into heaven by her mother and stepfather, Coleen and Chuck Wheeler; and by her son and daughter-in-law, Mardy and Lisa Brown. She is survived by her loving husband of over 50 years, Ronald Leroy Brown, her beloved daughter Karalyn Brown, and stepdaughters Evelyn Parker, Leslie Barnes, and Michelle Dalape; and her brother Patrick Lazare. She doted on and will be greatly missed by her 10 grandchildren: Michael Brown, Caitlin Patterson, Mardy Brown II, Tessa Redden, Jarrett Brown, Skylar Parker, Brittany Barnes, Shane Barnes, Andrew Dalape, and Tyler Dalape; and by her 9 great-grandchildren. She was a thoughtful, kind, and generous woman and was dearly loved by her family and friends. She enjoyed traveling and meeting new people and spending time with family.
A funeral service was held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home Chapel, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas and a recorded video link is available on Jeanette's obituary page at TJMfuneral.com
Following the funeral service, a procession made its way to Ridgeview Memorial Park for a committal service.
A "come and go" visitation was held on Monday, September 7, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home.
