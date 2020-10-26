Robert P. Blankenship



Robert P. Blankenship, age 73, died on Thursday, October 22, 2020 in Redding California. He was born in Eureka California on December 18, 1946. Bob Blankenship grew up in Redding. His family operated a dairy farm in McKinleyville until he was 12 years old. His family then moved to Redding where he spent the remainder of his years. Bob attended elementary school and later graduated from Shasta High School. He attended Shasta College and graduated from Sacramento State University with a bachelor's degree in Public Administration in 1969. It was at this point that Bob decided to explore himself and the world. He took off hitchhiking across the United States, caught a plane for Luxembourg and, for a year, hitch-hiked across Europe.



Bob returned to Redding in 1972 and became a rookie cop with the Redding Police Department. He married Kathy Brant, and they had their daughter Heidi, on December 8, 1978. Bob and Jean (Gederos) were married in 2001, where he gained another daughter, Lindsey.



He had a life changing experience in 1975 as he was shot on duty as a police officer. Over the years Bob rose in the department, becoming sergeant, lieutenant, and captain, and 1988, was appointed Chief of Police at the young age of 41. He loved Redding and wanted the best for his community. During his career, he participated in many national, state, and local efforts to improve law enforcement's ability to serve the public. He was a Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST) Fellow and worked as the project director of the POST Domestic Violence Advisory Committee, which developed guidelines for law enforcement's response to domestic violence. He chaired a task force which researched the inequities in group homes, foster care, and proposed legislation aimed at regulating this industry. Bob was appointed to the POST Advisory Committee in 1997, chairing until 2000. He was a member on several California Attorney General's committees, including the Policy Council on Violence Prevention, Law Enforcement Advisory Committee, and the Advisory Committee on Criminal History Records.



Bob was active in forming a partnership between Probation, Parole, and law enforcement agencies in an effort to control the parolee population in communities, and to stop the "dumping" of parolees into rural communities. As part of the California Department of Corrections Law Enforcement Consortium, he worked to improve the communication among the agencies, which had drastically reduced the parolee population in Redding and Shasta County.



He had been a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, Sierra Police Chiefs Association, California Peace Officers Association, FBI National Academy Associates, and served as the President of the California Police Chiefs Association (CPCA) in 2001.



At the 2002 annual CPCA conference, Governor Gray Davis declared February 5, 2002, 'Robert Blankenship Day" for his commitment to law enforcement, the community he served, and his professional achievements throughout his career. Bob then retired in 2002 and continued to serve his community on the board of The McConnell Foundation. Bob served as an unofficial advisor to the police department when called upon.



Bob loved his home. He was a hard-working Police Chief, but he always made time for his passions including raising exotic animals, hunting, fishing, and tending to his gardening. He especially enjoyed the vast colors and textures in his landscape.



Bob will be extremely missed by his family, friends, and community. He is survived by his wife Jean, daughters Heidi and Lindsey, sister Charlotte, and grandsons Sylvan and Wyatt.



Services Pending due to Covid considerations. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to: One Safe Place, 2280 Benton Dr., Redding, CA. 96001









