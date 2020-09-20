Carole Meng Butler Hobart Carole Meng Butler Hobart began her journey into this world on November 13, 1930, in Loma Linda California, and joined her parents on her next journey July 23, 2020. Carole was whimsical and a searcher of truth. Born to loving parents Leslie and Helen Butler, Carole grew up first in San Bernardino, where both she and her mother survived polio, later the family moved to the mountains, Crestline, California. There she loved Lake Gregory, and her parents owned a grocery store. Graduating from San Bernardino High School in 1948, Carole attended the University of Redlands as a music major where she fell in love with a young man in her square dancing class, Charles Hobart, who was born and raised in Swatow China by Missionary parents. Within a year they were married, transferred to USC, followed by Indiana University, and here Carole graduated with a Bachelors Degree in Music Education. It was rumored she could play any instrument! Moving back to Redlands, Charles began a sociology professorship at the University of Redlands, and they soon had two daughters, Leslie and Sylvia. In the early 1960's Carole chose to raise her young girls alone and bought a mountain cabin in Mentone; her home often blasted Classical and Baroque music--her life-long favorites! And here Carole's life took off! Teaching kindergarten during the day for San Bernardino City Unified School District, she delighted her students with her own piano compositions and songs. Dinosaur and Halloween songs were big favorites. In the evenings and weekends, Carole loved meeting up with her many friends, singing in Sweet Adelines, the Redlands Community Choir, the Feast of Lights at University of Redlands, and numerous church choirs. A life-long student, Carole loved taking creative writing/poetry classes, art/ printing classes, and Hebrew. Upon retiring, she taught music at the Montessori School in Redlands, and later English to Hispanic parents at CSUSB. Carole was a devout Christian and a searcher for truth in religion/spirituality who attended many churches, particularly the Episcopal church. Her other interests included her travels to Europe and Israel, collecting historical paper dolls & Barbie dolls, books on the Roosevelts, musical instruments world-wide, and creating art projects with her two grandchildren Kelly and Kimber. She also loved garage sales and chocolate-a lot! Carole is remembered lovingly by her two daughters Leslie and Sylvia, grand daughter Kimber (fiance' Brett), grandson Kelly (wife Lucy), great grandchildren Ira, Yuma, and Esme,' and friends Claudia, Tamara, and Helen. She now joins friends Evelyn, Reli, Dona and Wilda, and are having a wonderful time together! In lieu of flowers/cards, the family suggests small donations to animal rescue sites, resources for Native American children, Habitat for Humanity.





