Mary Lois (Symonds) Carlisle, 95, was born Aug. 21, 1923, on the family farm south of Massena and passed away on July 21, 2019.

She was the daughter of Ernest and Lina (Walker) Symonds. She grew up on the farm and attended school at the Bell Country School. When she was 13, the family moved near Cumberland, where she attended Cumberland High School and graduated with the class of 1941. After graduation, she taught in local country schools.

On Nov. 21, 1942, Lois married Kenneth Carlisle. In 1944, when Kenneth returned from the service, they moved to the farm north of Griswold where they raised their three children, Danny, Vickie and Sue. After Kenneth passed away, Lois moved from the farm to her home in Griswold in 1991.

Lois was a member of the Griswold United Methodist Church for more than 60 years and was active in the UMC Morning Circle, the American Legion Auxiliary, and Rebecca Lodge No. 480. In addition to spending time with her family, she enjoyed landscape painting, gardening, quilting, and reading.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Kenneth in 1990; and her brothers and sisters, Bill, Fran, Carl, Bob, Belle, Russ and Dale.

Lois is survived by her children, Danny (Judie) of Clive, Vickie Elwood (Ed) of Griswold, and Sue (Dennis) Peterson of Red Oak; her grandchildren, Dan (Kate) Elwood of Stanton, Kevin (Shana) Elwood of Treynor, and Chris (Callie) Elwood of Mt. Ayr; nine great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren, plus many nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral service was Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Griswold United Methodist Church. Interment was in the Griswold Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Griswold United Methodist Church or the Griswold Public Library.

