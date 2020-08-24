1/
ORA FRANKS JR.
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ORA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ora Franks, Jr., 93, Red Oak, passed away on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society, Red Oak.
Ora Franks, Jr., the son of Ora and Marie (Schmidt) Franks, was born March 4, 1927, in Red Oak.
May God bless his memory and give strength to those who mourn.
Graveside service was held Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak. Rev. Dr. Eric Sayonkon officiated. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at sldfuneralhome.com.
Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Red Oak Express from Aug. 24 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
SELLERGREN LINDELL DEMARCE FUNERAL HOME - Red Oak
509 6TH STREET
Red Oak, IA 51566
712-623-2796
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved