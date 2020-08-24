Ora Franks, Jr., 93, Red Oak, passed away on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society, Red Oak.
Ora Franks, Jr., the son of Ora and Marie (Schmidt) Franks, was born March 4, 1927, in Red Oak.
May God bless his memory and give strength to those who mourn.
Graveside service was held Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak. Rev. Dr. Eric Sayonkon officiated. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at sldfuneralhome.com.
Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.