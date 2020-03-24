Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose (Andersen) Lewis. View Sign Service Information Nelson-Boylan-Lerette Funeral Chapel 410 N 6th St Red Oak , IA 51566 (712)-623-2525 Send Flowers Obituary

Rose Lewis, 81, Red Oak, passed away at the Accura Healthcare Center in Stanton, on March 21, 2020, after a years-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Rose was born in Omaha, on April 29, 1938, the daughter of Aage and Gladys (Olsen) Andersen. She was raised on a farm in Red Oak, which is the area now known as the Andersen Wildlife Area.

She met and married her husband Keith at Offutt AFB, Neb., while he was an active duty sailor in the Navy and she was a civilian employee at the base. They married in February 1962, lived in Red Oak for more than a year, and later moved to the Philippine Islands in 1963. After the Philippines, the family went on to live in Hawaii, Florida, and Okinawa. In between duty stations, the family often resided with her parents on the family farm in Red Oak before leaving on their next adventure. After retiring from the Navy, the family again lived in Red Oak for many years before moving to different locations in Kansas, Wisconsin, and Oklahoma. Upon both Keith's and Rose's retirement from their final jobs in Pensacola, Fla., they returned to Red Oak in 2004 and made it their permanent home.

She was preceded in death by her husband Keith in October 2011; her parents, Aage and Gladys Andersen; her brother, Arnold Andersen; and her sister, Betty (Andersen) Confer.

She is survived by her children, Kevin Lewis and wife Lisa of Red Oak; Sheri Lewis of Alexandria, Va.; and Mark Lewis and wife Deb of Red Oak; her grandchildren, Erik Lewis of Kansas City, Mo., Kayla Lewis Joiner and husband Joseph of Milton, Fla.; Kallie Lewis of Milton, Fla.; Ryan Halvin and family; and Brandon Halvin and family; brothers, Bob Andersen and wife Rhoda of Karnack, Texas; Gene Andersen and wife Jeannie of Crossville, Tenn.; and Donald Andersen and wife Linda of Oskaloosa; sister, Donna Mae Blay of Twin Falls, Idaho; sister-in-law, Carol Scott and husband Clinton of Newkirk, Okla.; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

A private family graveside funeral will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery in Red Oak. There will be open visitation from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Rose Lewis, 81, Red Oak, passed away at the Accura Healthcare Center in Stanton, on March 21, 2020, after a years-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Rose was born in Omaha, on April 29, 1938, the daughter of Aage and Gladys (Olsen) Andersen. She was raised on a farm in Red Oak, which is the area now known as the Andersen Wildlife Area.She met and married her husband Keith at Offutt AFB, Neb., while he was an active duty sailor in the Navy and she was a civilian employee at the base. They married in February 1962, lived in Red Oak for more than a year, and later moved to the Philippine Islands in 1963. After the Philippines, the family went on to live in Hawaii, Florida, and Okinawa. In between duty stations, the family often resided with her parents on the family farm in Red Oak before leaving on their next adventure. After retiring from the Navy, the family again lived in Red Oak for many years before moving to different locations in Kansas, Wisconsin, and Oklahoma. Upon both Keith's and Rose's retirement from their final jobs in Pensacola, Fla., they returned to Red Oak in 2004 and made it their permanent home.She was preceded in death by her husband Keith in October 2011; her parents, Aage and Gladys Andersen; her brother, Arnold Andersen; and her sister, Betty (Andersen) Confer.She is survived by her children, Kevin Lewis and wife Lisa of Red Oak; Sheri Lewis of Alexandria, Va.; and Mark Lewis and wife Deb of Red Oak; her grandchildren, Erik Lewis of Kansas City, Mo., Kayla Lewis Joiner and husband Joseph of Milton, Fla.; Kallie Lewis of Milton, Fla.; Ryan Halvin and family; and Brandon Halvin and family; brothers, Bob Andersen and wife Rhoda of Karnack, Texas; Gene Andersen and wife Jeannie of Crossville, Tenn.; and Donald Andersen and wife Linda of Oskaloosa; sister, Donna Mae Blay of Twin Falls, Idaho; sister-in-law, Carol Scott and husband Clinton of Newkirk, Okla.; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.A private family graveside funeral will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery in Red Oak. There will be open visitation from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel.Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Red Oak Express on Mar. 24, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Red Oak Express Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close