Axel Benedict Lightfoot, infant son of Benjamin and Suzanne Lightfoot, was welcomed into Heaven in the comforting arms of the Lord Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Avera Marshall Regional Medical Center.Private family services were held and interment was in the St. Michael Catholic Cemetery in Milroy.Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Tracy Area Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.