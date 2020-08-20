Glenn Edward Tersteeg, 80, died after complications resulting from lymphoma August 9, 2020, in Longmont, Colo. He was born September 13, 1939 in Redwood Falls, the son of Edward N. and Garnette E. (Battershell) Tersteeg.
Glenn graduated from RFHS High School, Class of 1957. An engineer at heart, Glenn graduated from the University of Minnesota with a Bachelor of Science in engineering mechanics, Tau Beta Pi in 1962 and received a Master of Science in 1963.
In 1964, he married Judy Hoepner, also from Redwood Falls. They celebrated 56 years of marriage this July.
Glenn started his career at General Dynamics in 1963, working as an aeronautical engineer on the Atlas Missile Project. In 1965, Glenn embarked on a 26-year career at Eastman Kodak in the Rochester, N.Y. area. Glenn worked on the Big Bird Hexagon Satellites from 1965-1977. Code named, "The Spy in the Sky," they were an important factor in determining Soviet military capabilities and informed U.S. national policy decisions related to the deployment of U.S. forces and weapon systems. The satellites were instrumental in the creation of the U.S. National Technical Means of Verification of SALT and the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty.
From 1977- 1986, Glenn worked as project engineer on the Kodak Ektachem DT60, a desktop unit that enabled dry-chemistry blood analysis to be performed at physicians' offices. During this time, he received five patents related to temperature control for the blood analyzer incubating system. Glenn concluded his innovative career at Eastman Kodak as the Technical Manager in the Apparatus Division, focusing on stereolithography, a forerunner of 3-D printing technology.
With a love for flying, Glenn became a pilot at 20. His motor passions continued throughout his life and he was happiest tinkering on and rebuilding engines, cars and motorcycles.
He passed on a love for skiing and horses to his daughters and treasured weightlifting with his grandson.
After retiring and moving to Evergreen, Colo., Glenn served twice as President of the Ridge Association of Hiwan and led the Ridge Forestry for almost 20 years.
Glenn loved his family and friends, and he instilled his lifelong values in his children and grandchildren, who carry on his intellectual curiosity and spirit of determination. He will be dearly missed and will live on in our hearts, minds, thoughts, prayers and laughs forever.
He was survived by his brother, James P. Tersteeg. Surviving in addition to his wife, Judy (Hoepner) Tersteeg, are his daughters, Beth Ann Mayer and Patricia Lyn Tersteeg DMV, married to David Heinly; three grandchildren, Will Mayer, Cody and Dusty Heinly; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Theodore J. and Barbara J. Hoepner and many other loved relatives.
Arrangements are with Howe Mortuary & Cremation Services of Longmont . E-mail condolences may be sent via https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries.
A celebration of life will be held next summer.
In charitable spirit, donations can be made to Mount Evans Home Health & Hospice, https://mtevans.org/support-mount-evans/donate/.